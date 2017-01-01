Aladdin performances are nearly sold out

American Panto has returned for the third year to Laguna Playhouse in Aladdin and His Winter Wish with this Lythgoe Family Panto production, written by Kris Lythgoe.

Kira Kosarin (Nickelodeon›s The Thundermans), Jason Gotay(Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Josh Adamson (Taboo), Jay Donnell (Miss Saigon National Tour), Jason Earles(Hannah Montana), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid) and Barry Pearl («Grease») star in this classic fairytale set to modern music, complete with dancing, humor, magic and audience participation.

An updated version of the classic Arabian Nights tale, in the style of a traditional British family Panto, Aladdin and His Winter Wish is a singing, swinging and soaring adventure that features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with So You Think You Can Dance alumni), and contemporary music from Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire) to Treasure (Bruno Mars) to Fantasy (Earth, Wind and Fire) and many more!

Remarks Becky Lythgoe, “We are delighted to be a holiday tradition at the Laguna Playhouse and thrilled to announce this star-studded cast and creative team that will take you on yet again another magical journey, this time with flying carpets, singing camels and all of your winter wishes coming true!”

Directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway›s Falsettos, So You Think You Can Dance), with musical direction by Keith Harrison (American Idol).

Add more fun to your holiday festivities this winter and don’t forget to bring the entire family. It’s the best new holiday tradition in town!

Aladdin and his Winter Wish opened on Fri, Dec 8 and runs through Sun, Dec 31. Performances will be Wed, Thurs & Fri at 7 p.m.; Sat & Sun at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Performances on Thurs, Dec 21 are at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sat, Dec 23 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Wed., Dec 27 & Thurs, Dec 28 at 3 p.m. only, and Sun, Dec 31 will perform at 12 p.m. only.

Ticket prices range from $20 - $70 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Ticket prices are subject to change. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.