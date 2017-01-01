Print | Email

Blue Christmas Contemplative Event takes place on Thurs Dec 21 from 6 – 7 p.m. at NCC

Not everyone is excited and cheerful for the Christmas holiday. Some are dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with illness, and a number of other human situations, which may make parties and joviality painful for many people. 

With this in mind, the Laguna Beach Interfaith Council, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, and Neighborhood Congregational Church are sponsoring a community-wide Blue Christmas Contemplative Event that will focus on joy and hope and will provide a calming sense of peace during this busy and sometimes difficult season. 

The sponsors extend an invitation to the community join together for prayer, readings, reflection, and music, a reminder that God’s presence is for all. The event will take place at the Neighborhood Congregational Church, 340 St Ann’s Drive.

