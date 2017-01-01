Print | Email

City Council will review the Draft Historic Preservation Ordinance on Sat Dec 16 from 9 a.m. – 12 

The Laguna Beach City Council will receive an introduction to the “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance on Sat, Dec 16, from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Avenue. Staff will provide an introductory presentation regarding the Ordinance and will be present to answer questions from the Council. The City Attorney will also be present. Public comment will be held at the end of the meeting.

Since Sep of 2015, through a series of community workshops, the City of Laguna Beach has been in the process of drafting an update to the City’s current Historic Preservation Ordinance. On Oct 18, the Planning Commission recommended the City Council adopt the “Draft” Ordinance with modifications.

City Council meetings are open to the public. They are also broadcast on the government channel, streamed on the City’s website, and archived on the City’s website for future viewing. To view the staff report for this item and the revised “Draft” Ordinance, refer to the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net. These documents will be available by Fri, Dec 8.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.