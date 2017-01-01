City Council will review the Draft Historic Preservation Ordinance on Sat Dec 16 from 9 a.m. – 12

The Laguna Beach City Council will receive an introduction to the “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance on Sat, Dec 16, from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Avenue. Staff will provide an introductory presentation regarding the Ordinance and will be present to answer questions from the Council. The City Attorney will also be present. Public comment will be held at the end of the meeting.

Since Sep of 2015, through a series of community workshops, the City of Laguna Beach has been in the process of drafting an update to the City’s current Historic Preservation Ordinance. On Oct 18, the Planning Commission recommended the City Council adopt the “Draft” Ordinance with modifications.

City Council meetings are open to the public. They are also broadcast on the government channel, streamed on the City’s website, and archived on the City’s website for future viewing. To view the staff report for this item and the revised “Draft” Ordinance, refer to the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net. These documents will be available by Fri, Dec 8.