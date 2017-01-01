Suzie’s ARTiculation

Get styled by Barber for Christmas with sweet deals

By SUZIE HARRISON

Who wants to give stale, uninspiring, homogeneous, cookie cutter-esque holiday gifts when you can be styling with original, one-of-a-kind pieces art pieces created by beloved master glass blower John Barber at amazing prices? No one. Exactly!

Now in its 25th year, the holiday studio art sale will be held daily, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., through Dec. 24. Barber said he and his wife Becky like to have the sale to give thanks to his clients, but the public is invited to seek treasures at their picturesque artist’s haven nestled in the canyon.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Suzie Harrison

Enjoy great prices on original John Barber pieces at the annual holiday sale

“We like to show our clients how much we appreciate them by having a sale once a year around Christmas time,” Barber said. “We have people who just drop in, but we try and get the word out to patrons and customers. It’s fun for clients to come and tour the studio, see the property here, and the front house. If it’s during the week and I am working, they are welcome to stop by and watch. And I can show them how it is done.”

Pieces will be discounted anywhere from 10 to 50 percent off, including tumblers, stemware, including champagne flutes, wine goblets, and martini glasses, decorative bowls and clam shells, vases, garden ornaments, his signature starfish and more, “in every shape, size, and color,” Barber said.

“Everything is on sale, for example, the tumblers that I produce during the summer, instead of costing $45 they’ll be $40,” Barber said. “The vases and more expensive works we’ll reduce even further. The more costly the piece is the bigger the discount.”

And special orders are welcome.

“If someone has something in mind they can place an order and we’ll have it in a couple of days,” Barber said. “If we don’t have it, we’ll make it for them.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Suzie Harrison

Come see fantastic original holiday gifts, demos by Barber, and tours

Barber, who celebrated his 45th year as a Sawdust Art Festival exhibitor this summer, bought the property that same year, when he first moved to Laguna Beach.

Besides giving the ultimate gifts for art enthusiasts with the holiday event, Barber has another great offering for locals – the fact that he is not moving from Laguna or retiring from the Sawdust Art Festival.

“The rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated. We have taken the house off the market. The only reason we were going to sell it and move was to take care of Becky’s mom,” Barber said.

Great news: Barber is not retiring

He never wanted to leave Laguna or the Sawdust.

“One of the main factors is all the love I received all summer long. Patrons were coming up to me and telling me that I can’t retire. They were telling me stories about how they met me, how much they loved my work, and loved seeing me at the show every summer,” Barber said. “All summer I felt the love. So that’s why we decided to take it off the market and for me to continue to be in the show.”

Barber couldn’t stress enough how important it was for people to know, how much he appreciated the caring sentiments he received from everyone, and how much it truly meant to him.

“I felt the love from everyone here in Laguna and everyone who collected my work. It helped me make the decision not to go into retirement. This last summer was one of my best shows ever,” Barber said. “So I’ll be like Cher and come out of retirement.”

In the meantime, he looks forward to seeing everyone and having them enjoy the holiday sale. It’s a real treat and many people come year after year. If anyone can’t make it in person, they can call and place an order over the phone.

John Barber Glass Designs is located at 21062 Laguna Canyon Road. For information or orders, call 494-1464 or visit http://www.johnbarberglassdesigns.com/.