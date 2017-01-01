Print | Email

Last weekend to visit the Sawdust: Kids love the Town Square, snow, Santa and so much more…

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Winter Sawdust Fantasy is nearly over for this year, which means this is the last chance for kids to experience snow flurries – so rare in Laguna! – and for families to get fabulous holiday photos by photographer Mary Hurlbut, as well as enjoy food, drink, fun and music at this uniquely Lagunan wonderland in the Canyon.

The Carlson family portrait – surprised by a snow flurry

There was even a production of The Nutcracker on a recent evening. Ballerinas are not a common sight in the Canyon, but at the Sawdust Winter Festival, it always pays to expect the unexpected.

Kids love the Town Square – it’s a most magical place in the Canyon

And the Sawdust Winter Festival is a great place to get last-minute gifts. 

Approximately 175 artists create, display and sell original creations, including jewelry, clothing, fused and blown glass, ceramics, woodwork, forged metals, painting, photography, sculpture, clothing and textiles.

(Mary Hurlbut hangs out with Santa…visit them both at his house. Santa’s hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and he has a lunch break from 1 – 2 p.m. – yes, even Santas have to eat – never venison, though…)

