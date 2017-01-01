Winners of 2017 Children’s Palette contest announced

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Arts Commission Chair Michael Ervin introduced 12 winners of the 2017 Children’s Palette Contest at last week’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Toni Iseman presented certificates to Taylor Brook Jones, Emma Chi-Sing, Mia Gwin, Ace Halperin, Audrey Calef, Paige Laws, Reagan Hannus, Allie Borgerding, Tessa Anderson, Lauren Trautenberg, Lexi Breault and Addyson Mackay.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jennifer Hannus

Winners of the 2017 Children’s Palette Contest: L-R: Taylor Brook Jones, Emma Chi-Sing, Mia Gwin, Audrey Calef, Paige Laws, Reagan Hannus, Allie Borgerdring, Tessa Anderson, Lexi Breault and Addyson MacKay

Winning entries from the 188 submitted this year will be exhibited in City Hall throughout December.

The Arts Commission began in 2004 inviting local youngsters to submit palette designs that mimic the city’s collection of iconic holiday decorations. The aim is to encourage future artists to participate in city programs. There were 188 entries this year.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jennifer Hannus

Five of the winners were from St. Catherine of Siena Parish School: L-R, Paige Laws, Emma Chi-Sing, Addyson MacKay, Reagan Hannus and Tessa Anderson