The BC Space Theatre will feature The Black Tongued Bells with Caitlin Jemma this Sat Dec 16

On Sat, Dec 16, The Black Tongued Bells, featuring Caitlin Jemma, will be performing their “Tales From the American Swamp”. They will showcase a steamy gumbo of gothic-gospel juju, hopped up rock & roll, and dirt-pounding juke joint blues.

The performance will take place at the BC Space Theater located at 235 Forest Avenue. There will be two shows, the early show is from 6 -8 p.m., and the late show is from 9 – 11 p.m.

Scenes from the Swamp

In downtown Laguna Beach, a Frisbee’s throw from the ocean, there’s an innocuous steel door with a discreet sign that says “BC Space.” Open that door, climb a steep, narrow stairway to a large, bright entryway lined with artwork. Continue into a large open area, the combined studio -entertainment/performance area.

Enter this “secret space” then find a perch so you can enjoy the swamp’s opera.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.