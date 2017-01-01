Will you dress up your pet as Santa “Claws”? And how will they react?

Be warned: A stroll around the Internet in search of pets dressed in Santa outfits reveals that dogs don’t seem to mind; cats, on the other hand…yes, they mind…but let’s be clear, at least they aren’t ducks, or turkeys, where dressing for Christmas takes on a whole new meaning, and it’s not just the weather that’s frightful.

This dog is shocked that his owner would do such a thing

Cat not happy; dog resigned

Cat rather angry

Cat downright annoyed