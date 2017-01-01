Police Files

Syringes found near church, preschool

On Sunday, December 3, a bag containing about three dozen syringes and a metal spoon were found in the 300 block of St Ann’s Drive, near Neighborhood Congregational Church and a preschool, Montessori School of Laguna Beach.

“The combination of syringes and a metal spoon usually means heroin use,” explained Sgt. Jim Cota, LBPD spokesperson. They were collected and booked for destruction by officers.

While the police department has located and seized many syringes before, “At church grounds is concerning to the PD,” Cota said.

“If syringes are located, immediately call LBPD’s non-emergency line [949-497-0701] and have them picked up by officers,” he advised. “They will come as fast as possible, most likely when dispatched.”

Woman arrested for child endangerment while driving DUI

On Friday, December 8, at 9:40 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Thalia and S. Coast Hwy.

The driver, identified as Tatiana Vasilevskaya, 40, Aliso Viejo, was found to be driving under the influence and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t the only one in the car.

“There were four children inside the vehicle at the time of the vehicle stop, all age 16 and younger,” said Cota. “Aside from being arrested for DUI, an additional charge of child endangerment was added.”

With the added charge of child endangerment, Vasilevskaya’s bail was set at $100,000.

Fire Files

An update on LBFD on the front lines

Stu News wanted to hear the details about our firefighters on the front line of the Thomas Fire, so we asked Fire Chief Kirk Summers if we could talk to some of the guys – and the answer was no – not because they didn’t want to be interviewed – because, as the Fire Chief explained, with great pride, “They are still up there! They are on the line today after resting yesterday, they are doing 24-hour shifts. I would anticipate that they will be committed to the fire at least through the end of the week and maybe longer. Weather forecasts are predicting continued warm and dry conditions and possibly Sundowners. Many folks up there are expecting to be doing mop-up into January,” he told us.

We are lucky here in Laguna to have such dedicated, hard-working, and courageous firefighters. We’ll be writing the full story of their experiences when they’ve had time to rest – by which time, let’s hope we’ve had some rain.

Laguna Beach Firefighters will remain at the Thomas Fire, now reported to be burning more than 230,000 acres, through the end of the week