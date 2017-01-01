Legal dispute over Hotel Laguna reaches new phase: Judge makes partial ruling in the case

In early November, the Andersen family announced that they planned to close Hotel Laguna on Dec 15, two weeks before their decades-old lease with landowner E.W. Merritt Farms ended (the closing date has subsequently been extended to Dec 28).

Kimbark Group, formed by James “Walkie” Ray and Laguna Beach residents Joe Hanuaer and Greg MacGillivray, is poised to take on a new 99-year lease.

Andersen Hotels filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming the long-term lease granted to the Kimbark Group was tantamount to a sale and abrogated the corporation’s right of first refusal to buy the property under terms of the Andersen’s current lease.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Hotel Laguna is iconic in Laguna

On Dec 13, United States District Judge Josephine L. Staton ruled to dismiss the three federal claims against Kimbark Group LLC filed by Andersen Hotels, and declined to rule on four state law claims in the complaint at this time. “Only if Plaintiff remedies the deficiencies in its federal-law claims will this Court exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the state law claims,” reads the ruling.

Andersen Hotels now has 21 days from Dec 13 to remedy deficiencies in its complaint against Kimbark Group LLC, which had negotiated a 99-year lease for the hotel with the Merritt family of Porterville, or the suit will be dismissed.

Attorney Janet Humphrey issued a statement on behalf of Kimbark Group LLC, noting that “they were encouraged by Judge Staton’s decision.”

Andersen attorney Proud Usahacharoenporn of Rutan & Tucker said in an interview with Stu News, “Based on the court’s ruling, which says that the court would like us to allege more facts in support of the trademark claims, which are really secondary to all the other claims we are making, we have two options: to amend the complaints to allege the facts the court is seeking or drop the trademark claims.”

“I’m not at liberty to say what our legal strategy is but we do intend to vigorously pursue [this matter] further,” she said. “In our view, the other claims are really the more important ones at this time regarding the right of first refusal and defendants’ rights for information, which we feel has been violated.”

“What’s going to happen at the end of the year and how do we transition everything? The trademark and goodwill, how will that be transitioned?” Usahacharoenporn continued. “They still haven’t given us the information we need to make that transition smooth. We really still don’t know what’s going on at the end of the year.”

When asked if Andersen Hotels had attempted to negotiate a similar deal in the past with Merritt Farms, Usahacharoenporn stated, “Yes. We had a partnership with Majestic to do an entire development project to revamp the whole hotel and renovate it. My client always had the intent to redevelop the hotel. We believe they violated that provision and deprived us the opportunity to keep the hotel and develop it.”

Usahacharoenporn emphasized that her client’s right of first refusal on a deal has been violated, and that the Andersens still own the name “Hotel Laguna”.

Merritt Farms in Porterville, which acquired the hotel 1973, is a major landowner in Laguna.

Holdings include all the oceanside properties from Laguna Ave to Legion Street and past, skipping over the Wyland Gallery next door to the hotel, and the condominiums across from Legion Street. The city owns Brown’s Park in the middle of the area.

Merritt also owns two parcels south of the condominiums.

The area is identified as the Central Bluffs.

Will Central Bluff deal include all of the Merritt properties on the same block as the hotel?

“I heard second hand that the deal will include all of the Merritt properties on the same block as the hotel,” said Mayor Kelly Boyd when the lease became public knowledge.

Hanauer declined at that time to comment on Kimbark’s deal with Merritt or on the lawsuit. He also said “No Comment” when asked if the negotiations included additional properties.

However, he spoke on development standards for that valuable stretch of real estate at Wednesday night’s meeting of city planners.

“Greg (MacGillivray), myself and other partners are working with the Merritt family on what should happen to this site,” said Hanauer. “There is no interest in maxing out the site, but it is critical that what happens has viability in the long run.”

Hanauer opined that requiring new view sheds are unreasonable and development should justify costs.

“We have to protect what we have, but its pretty much all view shed up there,” said Commissioner Sue Kempf.

Support has been expressed for keeping Laguna Village and the The Cliff operating. Commissioner Ken Sadler said he likes the shops, but he doesn’t believe it is the commission’s job to say that a particular shop has to stay.

Commissioner Roger McErlane said he had spent two hours at the site and was dismayed by how underused, underdeveloped and unkempt the site was.

The commission was unanimous in recommending the site be resident serving.

Some residences already on the block have been grandfathered in, but the commissioners did not want to see luxury homes built there. The Coastal Commission requires a pedestrian pathway though the Central Bluffs.

Basically, the commission created a hybrid of Hanauer’s suggestions and recommendations by the Ad Hoc Committee, which has submitted several well-received proposals.

Suggestions by the commissioners will be incorporated in the draft revision of the Downtown Specific Plan to be presented to the council.

--Barbara Diamond, with contributions from Stu News staff reporters