Dances of Universal Peace honor the sacred season at Neighborhood Congregational Church on Dec 16

On Sat, Dec 16, from 7:30 – 9 p.m., Neighborhood Congregational Church gives visitors the opportunity to join the Dances of Universal Peace with Special Guest Tui Wilschinsky. Doors open at 7 p.m., and dancing begins at 7:30 p.m.

The dances are joyful, easily done, sacred circle, and group dances. Live musical accompaniment supports the singing and movements. Guests will be inspired, uplifted, healed and harmonized as individuals and in the larger community. No dance experience is needed. Everyone is invited to bring an open mind and an embracing heart.

Tui Wilschinsky has been leading the Dances of Universal Peace and facilitating heart-opening events for over 45 years. After encountering Murshid Sam Lewis and studying with Wali Ali Meyer, he started leading at the Lama Foundation, then led while traveling with Ram Dass.

“With a twinkle in his eye, Tui has an incredible capacity to bring people to a very deep place,” says Rabbi Jack Gabriel.

Tui teaches in No Cal and travels extensively as a senior mentor of the Dances of Universal Peace and a teacher within the Ruhaniat Sufi tradition. He has an M.A. in Humanistic -Transpersonal Psychology, and a Ph.D. in Cinema and Sociology. He has studied with Sazaki Roshi, Rabbi Zahlman Schachter, Baba Hari Dass, Joanna Macy, Matthew Fox, and other remarkable beings.

The suggested donation is $15-$20 to cover rent and guest leader honorarium.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, LB. For further information, go to www.ncclaguna.org.