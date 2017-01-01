Dianne’s Creature Feature

Lenny, the bearded dragon, hits the big time with Botched: goal is to be named “Lizard of Laguna”

Story and photos by DIANNE RUSSELL

You never know who you’ll run into on the streets of Laguna, and on Tuesday night, Marrie Stone and I proved this theory by crossing paths with Craig Felberg and Lenny, the bearded dragon, on the way back from Lenny’s evening constitutional at Heisler Park.

I first met Lenny and Craig on an afternoon walk during the summer, and they were featured in the July 25 edition. Lenny is clearly a photo hound and calmly posed for several pictures during that first meeting (as he did again this evening). Obviously, he loves the camera, and the camera loves him.

Click on photo for larger image

Craig gives us an update on Lenny

Turns out, during the past few months, Lenny hasn’t just been lolling around soaking up rays, eating blueberries and feasting on cockroaches. Lenny has been busy. He is now part of the television show Botched, (featuring plastic surgeries gone horribly wrong as viewed by two of California’s best plastic surgeons). Although, as anyone can see, Lenny isn’t in need of plastic surgery. He’s a handsome devil.

Rather, Lenny’s appearance is more of a supporting role as a bit of local color. In the show’s introduction, he’s seen riding in the basket of a bicycle. One day while the crew was filming at Main Beach, he was spotted on the boardwalk, and they asked Craig if Lenny could be part of a shot. And as fate would have it, this chance encounter might be the beginning of his new career. There’s a long history of lizards in the movies, too many to list, but here are a few.

Click on photo for larger image

Marrie bonds with Lenny, will he soon be charging for photos?

In 1955, in Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy, a monster lizard appeared in the mummy’s tomb. An imagined bearded dragon freaks out Nicholas Cage in The Bad Lieutenant, New Orleans, (2009). In Mad Max, Fury Road, (2015), a two-headed lizard makes a tasty post-apocalyptic snack for Max. Though, of course, this wouldn’t be an ideal part, even for Lenny, as a cameo this short-lived would label him as a one-role lizard. And, thankfully, he has only one head. (Which may be getting bigger due to his stardom.)

However, though Lenny is now on the screen, Craig says that it’s still his desire to have Lenny officially named the Lizard of Laguna. And it’s possible, that if he can get more exposure on screen, and a little acclaim, this isn’t an unattainable wish.

Either way, apparently, Lenny now has his fifteen minutes of fame and his day in the sun. Even if he doesn’t achieve the title of Lizard of Laguna.

Lizards of every temper, style, and color dwell here, seemingly as happy and companionable as the birds and squirrels...John Muir