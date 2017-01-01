Loreen Gilbert, after trip to help women entrepreneurs in Nicaragua, celebrates 20th anniversary in business

Laguna Beach resident Loreen Gilbert, founder and president of WealthWise Financial Services, recently returned from Nicaragua, where she led a group of women on a mission to empower women entrepreneurs.

Gilbert formed a partnership between NAWBO and Opportunity International (OI) for the project. She was the lead from the NAWBO side, accompanied by NAWBO representatives including National CEO Jen Earle, plus the Opportunity International representative.

Upon her return home from this successful venture, Gilbert hosted a party in her home to celebrate her twenty years in business as the founder of WealthWise.

Priscilla “Bo” Marconi with Loreen

Gilbert awarded the “Giving Back Appreciation Award” with a generous donation to

Priscilla “Bo” Marconi of the Marconi Automotive Museum & Foundation, and to Judie Mancuso of Social Compassion in Legislation (SCIL) for animal welfare.

Judie Mancuso of SCIL and Loreen

Loreen Gilbert serves on the Executive Board of National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), representing more than 13 million women business owners in the US. Gilbert is also the Chair Elect of the NAWBO Institute, which provides resources and tools to women business owners around the globe.