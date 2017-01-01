What’s up at Park Plaza this Saturday? Ocean awareness quadruple feature under the stars

Park Plaza has been hosting a variety of literary, film and musical events these past two Saturdays, and this coming Saturday will offer two double features – or is it a quadruple feature?

At 6 p.m., the fun begins with MacGillivray Freeman Screenings of The Living Sea and Coral Reef Adventure, followed, at 8 p.m., by two films from Action Sports: Dirty Old Wedge and Riding Giants.

The Living Sea will screen on Dec 16 at Park Plaza

As most already know, lower Park Avenue in downtown, behind the Library, has been converted into “Park Plaza” – a pedestrian space for the community to gather, eat, and be entertained.

Attendees should bring low-back beach chairs, blankets, and enjoy the ambiance of movies under the stars – not a drive-in theater, but a walk-in theater.

Scheduled for Dec 23 is Six Summer Stories, Dolphins, and Grand Canyon Adventures, Dec 30 Humpback Whales, To the Arctic, and National Parks Adventures.

For more information, go to: www.macgillivrayfreeman.com

Park Plaza is a collaboration of Transition Laguna, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Beautification Council. The pedestrian park trial will run through December.