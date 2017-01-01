LBUMC announces Christmas Eve celebrations

LBUMC has announced Christmas Eve celebrations: the Chancel Choir of Laguna Beach United Methodist Church will be highlighted at the 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve service at the church, while contemporary musical group Joyful Noise will perform at the 11 p.m. service.

Pastor Lynn Munson will speak on “What Child is This?” at the earlier carol service as well as offer a children’s message on the Nativity. During the candlelit celebration, the choir’s Youth Quartet will sing as will the full choir, directed by Bret Argo. He also leads the handbell choir, which will help to ring in Christmas.

At 11 p.m., Pastor Munson’s sermon will be “Keeping Christmas Well.” Communion also will be served amidst the candlelit sanctuary.

Earlier in the day at the regular 10 a.m. service, Pastor Munson will conclude the Advent Series, “The Redemption of Scrooge” with a sermon on “Death-Defying Acts.” That service also will include carols at the church, located at 21632 Wesley Drive up the street from Gelson’s.

For more information, go to www.Lbumc.org