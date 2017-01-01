Print | Email

Laguna Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th Christmas service

Laguna Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 100th Christmas in town this year and offers worship on Christmas Eve at 8:30 a.m. (only), the fourth Sunday of Advent.
Nursery Care for Infants and Toddlers and Sunday School Pre K - 5th Grade will be available.

Candlelight Services will take place at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. with Nursery Care for Infants and Toddlers, 2 p.m. & 4 p.m., Children’s Story in Worship & Living Bethlehem Village (Tankersley Hall).

Chancel Bells, 2 p.m.; Chancel Bells and Chancel Choir, 4 p.m.; Chancel Choir and Praise Team, 7 p.m.

Regular 8:30 a.m. & 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Services with Infant and Toddler Care, Children’s Sunday School both hours, Youth Ministry at 10 a.m.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is at 415 Forest Ave; phone is 949-494-7555. Visit www.lagunapreschurch.org for more information.

