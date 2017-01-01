Former manager of The Marine Room faced with serious medical issues, fundraising event scheduled

Denise Puglisi, former manager of The Marine Room for Kelly Boyd, recently received the results of lab tests, revealing “multiple cancer diagnoses,” according to her GoFundMe page. The doctors “have developed a treatment plan that will start immediately.”

Submitted photo

Denise Puglisi

On Wednesday, Dec 20, Mystic Reiki in collaboration with Pacific Coast Wellness is offering donation-based Reiki sessions at Pacific Coast Wellness, 2007 S. Coast Highway. All proceeds will go to Denise. Sessions will be 25 minutes unless otherwise requested on the half hour 8:30, 9, 9:30 and so on, until 1 p.m.

Please call Jenn at 949-497-6644 to sign up.

The Gofund me link for donations to Denise is gf.me/u/fmfv5p.

“Denise is a beautiful person who has helped others her entire life. Her commitments to her clients as well as strangers in need – even giving the shirt off her back – are her hallmark traits. She is a sole provider without much family...so we are her family,” says Karin Bellantoni, founder of Denise’s GoFundMe page.