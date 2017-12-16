City Manager’s Update

City Council to review proposed revisions to the Historic Preservation Ordinance - The Laguna Beach City Council will receive an introduction to the “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance on Sat, Dec 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Ave. Staff will provide a presentation regarding the Ordinance and will be present to answer questions from the City Council. Public comment will be held at the end of the meeting.

Laguna Beach Firefighters Still On The Thomas Fire - We still have two engines assigned to the Thomas Fire in Ventura/Santa Barbara Counties. They are currently doing structure defense on the east side of the City of Carpentaria. We anticipate that we will have personnel committed past Christmas unless there is a significant change in weather conditions.

Field Maintenance and Closures - Riddle Field is currently closed until Jan 29 and Alta Laguna Field will close from Dec 18 – Jan 8, for annual maintenance and turf renovations. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.

Cross Country Championships - Laguna Beach athletes, led by Coach Fred Pichay, competed at the Southern California Municipal Athletic Federation (SCMAF) Cross Country Championships this past Sunday at Legg Lake in Whitter Narrows Park. All the athletes medaled in their age group. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.

(L-R) Megan Keary, Cooper Buckhorn, Maesen Silva, Luke Anderton, Kate Salinas, Christopher Drews, Coach Fred Pichay

Laguna Beach High School and Community Tennis Courts - The tennis courts are currently closed for routine resurfacing and will re-open on Friday, Dec 22, 2017. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.

SCE Pole Replacement by Helicopter - Southern California Edison (SCE) will be using a helicopter to replace a pole in the open space between Top of the World and Arch Beach Heights; shown as the yellow circle on the attached map.

The work is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec 20. The pole is located within the County Park and SCE has obtained permission from the County for the work. SCE will be doing preparatory work in the area on Dec 19.

Holiday Trash Collection and Tree Recycling - For the weeks of Dec 25 and Jan 1, residential and commercial trash collection will be delayed by one day. Waste Management will collect and recycle holiday trees on the regular collection days at no charge starting on Tues, Dec 26, through Tuesday, Jan 16. Please visit the city’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling for more information.

Community and Susi Q Center Closed - The Community & Susi Q Center will be closed Sat, Dec 23 through Sun, Jan 7 for annual building maintenance. No classes or programs will be held during this time.

However, Community Services staff will be available December 26-28 and January 2-4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Dec 29 and Jan 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Center to assist with class registrations, wedding permits, professional photo permits, etc.

Spark of Love Toy Drive - The Laguna Beach Fire Department is proud to again participate in the annual “Spark of Love” toy drive. This event is currently under way and goes through Sunday, Dec 24. All four of the City’s fire stations will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for disadvantaged children in our County. The City’s fire stations are located at 501 Forest Ave, 285 Agate Street, 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd., and 31646 Second Ave. For questions, please contact Fire Administration at (949) 497-0700.