A musical and scriptural “Evening of Compassion” for the entire family presented at NCC on Christmas Eve

The community is invited to a musical and scriptural event, “An Evening of

Compassion,” at Neighborhood Congregational Church on Sunday, Dec 24, at 7 p.m., to enjoy the blessings of Christmas with Reverend Rodrick Echols. This is a family

service, so all kids are invited to attend this special evening with their parents and grandparents.

Family and friends are welcome on this most Holy night, which will feature the reading of the Christmas story, joyous sharing through traditional Christmas carols,

inspiring music from local musical artists, and a special candle-lighting service. Candles will be provided.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Past Christmas Eve service at NCC

Some of the entertainers include Beth & Steve Wood, Claire Howell, Eric

Henderson, Jason Feddy, Terrell Washington Anansi, Pam Wicks & the NCC’s Platters, Doug Miller, John Cross, Jack Middleton and Sacred Dancers. Narration is by Carrie

Pohlhammer and Rev. Rod.

NCC also extends invitations to everyone to attend the Sunday Service each week at 10 a.m. Dress is casual.

Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Dr, behind Ralph’s Supermarket. Parking is free, and Sunday School is available.

For further information and events, call (949) 494-8061 or visit www.ncclaguna.org.