Judge orders student’s record be expunged despite pending LBUSD appeal on the matter

Yesterday, Thurs Dec 14, Judge Ronald Bauer directed the Laguna Beach School District to expunge from a student’s record the account of an incident in which a watermelon was thrown – along with epithets – at the home of a black LBHS student, two days after Christmas.

The father of the student targeted by this act, Maurice Possley, was in court to hear the judge’s words.

“This is a contemptible decision by this judge,” Possley said. “I feel that he took the law into his own hands and made a number of improper and erroneous findings in this decision. While the School District is appealing the case, the reality is that by expunging this student’s record, this judge has effectively eviscerated the school district’s right to discipline its students.

“But even more egregiously, I learned that during earlier arguments, Judge Bauer minimized this incidence of racial hatred by comparing it to David Letterman throwing watermelons off a building, and seemed to take delight in the student’s attorney suggesting in turn that the act was the equivalent of what a comedian, Gallagher, would do, rather than the obscene racist act that it was. There is no comparison.”

However, Mark Rosen, the young man’s attorney, paints a different story. “My client feels vindicated. The suspension was unjustified, in violation of state law, the least the district can do is expunge his record. The district lumped all these young men together without any individual justice. My client did not do any of the things that they were accused of doing as a group. This would haunt him if it was on his record. He would be stigmatized for the rest of his life.

“He had to go to court to stand up for his civil rights. He was entitled to due process and to require the administrators to act within the limits of their authorities. The judge found the school had no authority to do anything under these circumstances –

for something that happened off-campus and during the winter break,” Rosen added.

In a press release yesterday, the LBUSD Board of Education announced that it had provided direction to staff to appeal the decision of the Superior Court in the case of Doe vs. Laguna Beach USD (Case No. 30-2017-00917965-CU-WM-CJC), “a lawsuit challenging the decision to suspend a student involved in a racially-charged incident in late December 2016.”

“The Board’s decision to appeal, as is the case with any appeal of a judge’s decision, was based on the belief that the decision was wrong factually and legally, and an appellate court should, therefore, review it,” the press release continued.

Under applicable law, the School District notes, courts are required to give substantial deference to school administrators when reviewing their student discipline decisions, and “the Board has reason to believe the judge essentially substituted his judgment for that of district administrators, contrary to that legal standard.”

“We understand that there is a tremendous amount of emotion regarding the incident, the decisions made after investigation of the incident, and the subsequent lawsuit,” said Board President Jan Vickers. She continued, “But the decisions of District staff and the Board, from the discipline decision after the investigation through and including the decision to appeal, have been driven by our commitment to our students and our community.”

LBUSD’s press release goes on to say “the appeal seeks to reinforce the District’s duty to protect the right of students to a school experience free of harassment and intimidation, in addition to its ability to justify and even require temporarily removing from campus those who have impacted that right.”

--Lynette Brasfield