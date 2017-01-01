Warm hearts bring warm jackets to the poorest of the poor in Nepal through R-Star Foundation

Last October, Rosalind Russell, founder of R-Star Foundation, got some great news. (In creative ways – by providing goats and/or education – R-Star helps people in the poorest parts of rural Nepal learn how to support themselves financially, women in particular.) Two stalwart supporters of the nonprofit, Pam Wicks and Susan Brown, were heading to India and offered to help deliver laptop computers to R-Star’s school of 65 children.

The mission was accomplished, and more. Rosalind’s contact in Nepal, Rabindra, (or, rather, Rosalind’s “son,” who adopted her along with his siblings years back) was able to meet Pam and Susan personally, picking up the laptops moments before the two departed to see a temple.

But Pam and Susan did more than just deliver computers.

Kale Danuwar

“Their hearts are enormous!” said Rosalind. “They gave Rabin money to buy jackets for the poorest of the poor children, who do not have enough money for the cold winter.”

Rabin writes, “I was in the village for the recent election and to distribute the warm jackets from our friends Pam and Susan to those kids suffering fromthe shivering cold. I bought eight warm jackets and distributed them, selecting the poorest of our poor – everyone in our village is poor, as you know well.”

The photos of the youngsters in their new jackets warmed Rosalind’s heart. Rabin explained the circumstances of some of the recipients.

Rasila Danuwar

“[See] the boy in the picture without shoes in the winter and a torn pants – [he was] the first person to get a jacket. He is a son of a mentally retarded father Haadi Danuwar, he has two grown up sisters, and is among the poorest of our poor. His name is Kale Danuwar, I think his picture tells more than I can tell. I wish I had pants and shoes for him...I will take shoes and pants upon my next trip to the villages. It is too cruel to know his suffering and not help.”

Other recipients included Rasila Danuwar, the daughter of a young widow, Badke Jethi Danuwar. She lives in a village named Khampur with four elder sisters “they are all cold and so poor,” Rabin writes. “Badke Saili is 11 years old and she was abandoned by her parents and now her grandmother, who is a widow.”

Jana Tamang, Prayash Timalsina (4), Ale Danuwar, and Rane Danuwar, also received warm jackets, thanks to the generosity of Pam and Susan.

“I felt that the children who got warm jackets were me in my childhood, many thanks to you, my dear mom, and to Pam and Susan,” Rabin’s letter concludes.

Call 949 497 4911 or write This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit the website at www.RStarFoundation.org.

“There are many ways to help and bless others,” Rosalind adds. “I am so grateful to all my volunteers and for Pam and Susan’s generosity.”