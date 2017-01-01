A Note from Lynette

As we close in on the New Year, I’ve asked writers, columnists and photographers to choose some of their favorite stories or photos that they’ve worked on during the past 12 months. I’ll be re-running several of them in the next few issues – and, of course, we’ll run one or more of Shaena’s choices.

Our favorites aren’t always the most popular stories. For example, I really liked writing about the Understanding Islam tour, because I felt that I learned a lot, and that the information I shared in the article might offer readers some worthwhile insights into the beliefs of our fellow citizens – and show that, as Us magazine might put it, “Muslims – they’re just like us!”

For a similar reason, I enjoyed writing about the Help from the Homeless program initiated by Don Sciortino, upending the notion that all homeless people prefer to sit on the beach and drink rather than do an honest day’s work.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Editor’s choice for end-of-year re-run: Juicy the Pig

And I reveled in the many stories that evolved out of the LGBT Heritage & Culture Month in June this year. Meeting Endora was a particular highlight.

However, my all-time favorite for the year was about Juicy, the pig that lives high on the hog, so that’s my choice for my re-run – the quirkier the story, the more I love it, serious issues aside.

Next issue will feature a few of Dianne’s Creature Features, then Suzie’s choice of ARTiculations, and so on.

What were your favorite stories or photos?

Please email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you have a favorite article or column that you’d like us to publish again. We would be delighted to do so.

Also, remember that at all times of the year we love to receive photos from readers. We can’t publish them all, but there is always room for the spectacular and the quirky (as you’ll see in this issue). And keep those letters coming.

Plus a personal thank you for all the kind, supportive, sweet emails that I have received during the course of this year as I took on the role of editor. Much, much appreciated, more than you know. (And that guy who left the really nasty voicemail – next time, please leave your name too.)

Happy holidays!