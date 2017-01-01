Accessory Dwelling Units are not just your Granny’s Flat: Planning Commission sends ordinance to City

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission gave its blessings on Dec 13 to the revised ordinance on Accessory Dwelling Units and dished it off to the City Council for approval.

Commissioner pretty much stuck with their findings at a meeting in November, but there are still some glitches to resolve.

Commissioners favored increasing the maximum square footage of the units from 640 square feet to 750 square feet, but some of what are popularly called ADUs can be half the size of the primary residence according to state law, and even larger.

Resident Cody Engle and spokesman for the Laguna Beach Seniors pointed out that the state does not stipulate the size of an ADU inside an existing structure.

Community Development Director Greg Pfost said he will review the state law and report his findings to the council.

The city’s version is meant to align with changes in state law that took effect in January, with a goal of increasing the state’s inventory of affordable housing options for, yes, Grannies, but also for other relatives, students, resident care providers, disabled folks and seniors.

Commissioners favor allowing rentals to be determined by market rate if the unit does not exceed seven percent lot coverage. If it does, the rent would be based on the county formula for low-to-moderate income renters or seniors.

The commissioners also recommended that the property owner be required to live in the ADU or in the house.

However, concerns have been raised about increasing density on Laguna’s quirky streets that limit access for first responders.

The Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee passed a resolution on Dec 4 supporting the position of the Laguna Beach Fire Department. The department recommended lots with an ADU be required to have a 20-foot-wide travel lane for emergency vehicle access.

“In addition, the committee further recommends careful scrutiny of additional ADU development in neighborhoods designated in our Safety Element (of the Municipal Code) as having critical development patterns with respect to emergency/first responder access and to other parts of the city deemed to have equivalent risk,” said committee Chair Matt Lawson.

“We are not advocating for or against ADUs as a planning issue, but only urging that the Fire Department’s recommendations be adopted as a baseline minimum given the extreme fire risk in our community.”