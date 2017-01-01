Bah, Humbug! LBHS presents a reading of Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge on Wed, Dec 20

For a hilarious and irreverent look at A Christmas Carol, Laguna Beach High School’s Drama/Theatre II offers a twisted version of this tradition favorite on Wed, Dec 20, at 3 p.m. The reading of Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge, by Christopher Durang, will take place in the Greene Room (LBHS Room 55), and the suggested donation is $5.

Mrs. Bob Crachit’s Wild Christmas Binge was commissioned by City Theatre in Pittsburgh and premiered on Nov 7, 2002. It is a musical parody in which Durang asks the question, “What if Dickens’ Mrs. Cratchit wasn’t so goody-goody, but instead was an angry, stressed-out modern-day American woman who wanted out of the harsh London 1840s life?”

Jeff Howell and Kristine Nielsen in the original production in 2002

Scrooge’s tale of redemption and transformation is turned completely on its head, although most of the characters retain their original Dickensian qualities. Durang adds many classic allusions and pop-culture references to the story to make it a rollicking time for all in attendance.

The Christmas Binge reading is recommended for high school age and above due to its complete and total (uproarious) mockery, as well as some adult language.

LBHS thanks the community for supporting their programs throughout the year.

LBHS is located at 625 Park Ave.

For more information, go to www.lbusd.org.