Coastal Commission rejects Laguna’s ban on STLs but existing ordinance is still in effect for now

Last Thursday, the California Coastal Commission voted 9-2 to reject Laguna’s request to include the City’s ban on short-term rentals into the city’s local coastal plan. (In September 2016, the City Council had approved a ban on issuing new permits for short-term rentals in residential areas, while expanding the number of permits in the commercial and industrial areas.)

In stating its decision, the Coastal Commission argued that the ban was “economically discriminatory,” while the City cited its efforts to provide free parking and free trolleys as evidence that it works hard to ensure public access to its beaches.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Click on photo for a larger image

Public access to Laguna’s beaches is at issue

“The Coastal Commission’s decision isn’t final until City Council agrees with it,” said Greg Pfost, Director of Community Development in Laguna Beach. “They will vote on it some time in the future. It’s going to be up to the Council if they accept the Coastal Commission’s changes, don’t accept the changes, or make modifications back to the Coastal Commission.

“We are still operating under the previous ordinance which requires a permit for short-term lodging permits,” he added.

Pfost said that, of 23 total applications since the ordinance was adopted, seven have been approved, four denied, and 12 are in process. The total number of legal permits today is 36, involving 81 units.

“If there’s nobody that’s opposed to [a permit], we will typically approve it,” he said.

To apply under the current ordinance, residents need to apply for an administrative use permit.

“The ADM is a process where we do a notification to neighbors and then the permit is either approved or denied by the Director, myself. And it can be done at a hearing with neighbors. My decision is appealable to the City Council,” Pfost added.

Neighbors’ objections and parking issues are key to approval.