Criteria applied in 1981 & criteria recommended now for inclusion on Historic Inventory

The 1981 criteria included properties that were 50 years or older plus:

“Structures that most retain their original appearance and architectural integrity using the rating system of “E,” “K” and “C” as described in the historic resources element of the general plan;

“Structures that most represent character, interest or value as part of the heritage of the city;

“The location as a site of significant historic event;

“The identification with a person or persons or groups who significantly contributed to the culture and development of the city;

“The exemplification of a particular architectural style or way of life important to the city;

“The embodiment of elements of outstanding attention to architectural design, detail, materials or craftsmanship.”

New criteria recommended by Planning Commission

New proposed criteria for listing as a historical resource include (in addition to the structure being at least 70 years old):

“It represents the work of a notable builder, designer, architect, or artist;

“It has a unique location, a singular physical characteristic, or is an established and familiar visual feature of a neighborhood, community, or the city;

“It is one of the few remaining examples in the city, region, state, or nation possessing distinguishing characteristics of an architectural or historical type or specimen;

“It is a noteworthy example of the use of indigenous materials or craftsmanship.”

The staff also recommended that structures currently rated C should now be referred to as 6Ls, per the CEQA rules, with at least those properties not mandatorily placed on the historic inventory.

However, on the list or not, these properties, 6L, would still be presumptively historic, given their earlier listing, and the usual Design Review process before remodels or additions would be required – but with the DRB applying a perhaps stricter-than-average review of “neighborhood compatibility.”