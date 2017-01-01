LAM will show the satire A Day Without a Mexican this Thursday Dec 21 at 7 p.m.

LAM will show the satire A Day Without a Mexican this Thursday Dec 21 at 7 p.m. (free with admission).

UC Irvine’s Dr. Joseph Morales will introduce the 2004 social and political satire directed by Sergio Arau.

A Day Without a Mexican offers a satirical look at the consequences of all the Mexicans in the state of California suddenly disappearing. A series of characters shows the apparent statistical impact of Mexicans on California’s economy, law enforcement, and education systems, and the resulting social unrest.

Advance tickets are recommended. Call 949.494.8971 x203 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org