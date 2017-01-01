Print | Email

LAM will show the satire A Day Without a Mexican this Thursday Dec 21 at 7 p.m.

LAM will show the satire A Day Without a Mexican this Thursday Dec 21 at 7 p.m. (free with admission).

UC Irvine’s Dr. Joseph Morales will introduce the 2004 social and political satire directed by Sergio Arau.

A Day Without a Mexican offers a satirical look at the consequences of all the Mexicans in the state of California suddenly disappearing. A series of characters shows the apparent statistical impact of Mexicans on California’s economy, law enforcement, and education systems, and the resulting social unrest.

Advance tickets are recommended. Call 949.494.8971 x203 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.