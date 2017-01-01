LagunaTunes and its audience had a swingin’ good time last Sunday

Photos by Scott Brashier

Last Sunday a festive audience had a swingin’ good time when LagunaTunes Community Chorus sang its way through Christmas favorites, offering several light-hearted, some would say hilarious versions of holiday songs, along with some beautiful and inspiring choral selections.

Songsters do a Rudolph imitation – though one has lost her nose…

LagunaTunes, a no-audition chorus, welcomes singers of all training and experience levels. Some members read music, some do not, age levels cover a broad range, and all are united by a love of music. The emphasis is on fun, learning, improving performance skills, and the joy of group singing.

The audience was enthralled

They perform two concerts a year, one in Dec and another in June. New members are welcome to join when rehearsals for the June concert begin in Feb. The 50-member chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. Gunn’s entertaining choral productions are well known throughout southern CA.

Even Santa dropped by

LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone. Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation and The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

LBHS is located at 625 Park Ave.

For more information: www.lagunatuneschorus.org

