Just in the Nick of time: Donations still needed to help Tony’s Treehouse volunteers play Santa

It’s the final countdown to the big day. Christmas is just six days away and Tony’s Treehouse Adopt-A-Family still has three families left that could truly use some basics for the holidays; grocery gift cards for holiday dinner supplies, and Target or Kmart gift cards for shoes and clothing. Any size gift will make a difference.

Tony’s Treehouse celebrates its 17th season of offering the Adopt-A-Family program. Adopt-A-Family provides something for everyone who wishes to serve – and to experience the sheer, unmatchable joy of watching tired faces light up and the delight and the smiles of children who didn’t think that Santa would remember them. It’s a holiday gift of a special kind for all involved, givers and recipients. But, for this Christmas season, the clock is winding down.

Family success story, (l-r) Ashley, Melissa’s granddaughter, Melissa, and Vincent, who are now doing well after help from Tony’s Treehouse

This year, the nonprofit is partnering with SOS of Orange County to provide holiday gifts for local families. SOS, or Share Ourselves, is a full-service program that provides year-round care and assistance to families in crisis.

Tony’s Treehouse is 100 percent volunteer driven and serves families in need throughout the year, providing everything from bunk beds to field trips for those families and kids who don’t have access to many things that most of us take for granted.

Contact Tony’s Treehouse for more information, or to donate at www.tonystreehouse.org.