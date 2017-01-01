Crushing Hunger crushes it in collecting the Big Six for the Food Pantry

Launched in September, Crushing Hunger is an LBHS student group that evolved out of the development of an Amazon Wish List for the six items the Laguna Food Pantry needs most. Jackson Jenkins heads up the group.

Submitted photo

Tess Booth and Lucas Jablon

This allowed them to receive donations from all over the country, and not just local, in-person donations. Quaker, Dole and Barilla have signed on as sponsors, and donations have come as far as South Carolina. Fifteen hundred pounds of food have been collected to date.

Last Saturday, the students, along with Thurston Middle School siblings, set up shop outside of Ralphs and asked shoppers to consider picking up one of six items on the Pantry’s list. They collected close to 500 pounds and a very full carload.

For more information, visit www.crushinghunger.org.