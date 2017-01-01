New holiday tradition born at Panto: Aladdin and His Winter Wish on opening night at Laguna Playhouse

On Dec 7, kids and their families filled Laguna Playhouse at the terrific opening night of the Panto “Aladdin and His Winter Wish.” A Panto is a traditional fairy tale complete with songs, dances, jokes, exaggerated characters and lots of audience participation, and this performance was no exception.

On stage, before the curtain went up, Laguna Playhouse Executive Director, Ellen Richard, and Artistic Director, Ann Wareham, greeted the audience and recognized the season sponsors, donors, and Board of Trustees. Becky Lythgoe, of Lythgoe Family Panto explained Pantos are interactive shows encouraged everyone to shout and participate.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(l-r) Back row: Quinton Peron, Armando Estrada, Jay Donnell, Josh Adamson, Annie Wareham (Artistic Director), Spencer Liff (Sirector), Kira Kosarin,

Jason Earles, Barry Pearl, Jason Gotay, Jason Graae.

Front Row: Keith Harrison, Kiana Wood, Alexis Gilbert, KT Madden

Consequently, kids in the audience were quite vocal with lots of booing of the evil Abanazar, and cheering for Aladdin (Jason Gotay) and his Princess (Kira Kosarin), and singing along to the songs. After the show kicked in, the patrons (including major donors, VIPS, and sponsors) were captured by Wishee Washee and the rest of the cast.

At the end of Act 2, kids with Golden Tickets joined the cast on stage and the crowd went crazy at the closing. The cast and the ensemble were all fabulous on stage, and the kids in the audience were a show of their own. The pre-show holiday reception provided Santa Claus, coloring tables, and tons of holiday decorations.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

At pre-show holiday reception, kids work on projects

A crowd stayed afterwards for champagne and desserts provided by Gelson’s and a toast to the cast. A wonderful, fun evening was had by all.

Aladdin and His Winter Wish runs through Dec 31. For more information, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com or contact the box office at 949-427-2787.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.