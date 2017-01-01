Countdown to Christmas: Ocean Institute offers the last few days of holiday themed activities

Ocean Institute (OI) is hosting special holiday themed activities, events and discounts every day leading up until Dec 25 to make sure parents have plenty of opportunities to keep children learning over the school break.

It’s the ultimate count-down for ocean-lovers. Kids become ‘Junior Naturalists’ through ocean-science activities and understanding how to be kind to our oceans, ensuring they’ll be on Santa’s nice list this year.

Today, on Tues, Dec 19: Hot Cocoa & Tide Pool Story time, 11 a.m.

Participants sip hot cocoa and listen to one of Ocean Institute’s favorite stories for four to eight year olds, “Your Shell is Swell.” After the story, guests picnic on the edge of the Pacific Ocean and explore the Institute’s ocean science exhibits before taking off on a guided Tide Pool Hike at 2 p.m. Young visitors earn a Junior Naturalist Certificate and receive a Junior Explorer Membership upon completion of the hike. The day finishes with a 20 percent discount on books at the gift store.

Click on photo for larger image

Eco-cruise on The Sea Explorer

Wed, Dec 20: Whale Wednesday

The day begins with Whale Watching lecture and Eco-Tour at 9 a.m. All children will receive a Junior Explorer Membership and earn a Junior Naturalist Certificate upon completion of the Eco-Tour. Free admission to ocean-themed exhibits and labs are included, so guests should plan time for whale crafts and hands on fun after the trip. OI offers a whale of a good deal with 20 percent off all whale related merchandise.

Thurs, Dec 21: Holiday fun on the Spirit of Dana Point: Santa from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Guests attend a Whale Watching lecture and Eco-Cruise at 9 a.m., and then after the cruise, take part in a holiday ship tour of the Tall Ship Spirit of Dana Point and photos with Santa from 11a.m. - 3 p.m. All children will receive a Junior Explorer Membership and earn a Junior Naturalist Certificate upon completion of the Eco-cruise.

Fri, Dec 22: Mele Kalikimaka Whale Watching Eco-Tour at 9 a.m.

Participants join a special Aloha Friday Whale Watching Eco-Tour, where kids will earn their Junior Naturalist Certificate, enjoy exhibits and make an eco-friendly lei after the trip. OI welcomes patrons back on Dec 26 to enjoy a discount on a visit to the tall ship, the Hawaiian Chieftain. Check the OI web site for sail dates and times. OI members will receive 30 percent off and non-members 10 percent off the sale price. All whale merchandise will be 20 percent off in the store with proof of same-day whale watch.

Click on photo for larger image

Hawaiian Chieftain

Sat, Dec 23: Caroling with the Whales

Special holiday caroling Whale Watching Eco-Tour at 9 a.m. will teach participants about whale songs. There will be exciting hands on science during the cruise and riders will enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, and holiday tunes. All children will receive a Junior Explorer Membership and earn a Junior Naturalist Certificate upon completion of the Eco-cruise. After the cruise, guests learn even more at the Ocean Institute Naturalist Talks at 11:15 a.m. & 1:15 p.m. All whale merchandise will be 20 percent off in the store with proof of same-day whale watch.

Sun, Dec 24: Santa’s Ocean “Nice List”

Guests take a photo doing something nice for the oceans and tag Ocean Institute with hashtag: #12daysatoceaninstitute and post it on Facebook or Instagram for a chance to win a free pass to the Ocean Explorer Winter Day Camp (value $85). Here are just a few photo ideas: Picking up trash on the beach, using a re-usable drink container, wrapping presents in recycled or re-purposed paper, bringing a re-usable bag for last minute holiday shopping, creating a hand-made eco-friendly Christmas gift.

Ocean Institute wishes everyone Happy Holidays!

OI is located at 24200 Dana Point Harbor Dr, DP.

For more information, go to www.ocean-institute.org or call 949-496-2274.