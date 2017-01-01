Caution: Grief recovery in process

Some strategies for coping this holiday season

“People can seem normal and yet grief swirls about like an unseen tide… The bereaved should wear signs saying, Grief in Process for at least a few years.”

-Anonymous

By MAGGI HENRIKSON

Loss, death, dying – these are the shared, archetypal experiences that wound every human alike. The sense of emptiness, powerlessness, even abandonment can get mixed up in that emotional, psychic stew. For most people, the hardest part is facing it alone. Obviously, the holiday season can be particularly blue, when everyone else seems so happy.

Vivian Clecak, who is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Marriage and Family Therapist specializing in loss and trauma was scheduled to lead a grief workshop a week ago, but she was in Santa Barbara at the time and unable to drive back because of the fires along the route. “No one could have predicted a natural disaster like this,” she emailed. “I feel powerless and that, of course, is one of the realities of grief as well.”

Some of the strategies that were intended at the workshop are particular to this time of year. According to Clecak, there are three ways to begin coping during the holidays.

“First,” she says, “it’s most important to honor your heart. It’s okay to enjoy the moment, and also okay to not be okay. Allow for the natural healing process. Honor your sadness because it’s a reflection of the love you had.

“Then, if you can, find a counselor or a friend who will listen, and care.”

Finally, “What is your self-care? Find your best self-care. For each of us, it’s a little different. Whether it’s meditating or walking – find the thing that nurtures your soul.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Vivian Clecak, LCSW

Clecak is a highly regarded and immensely awarded therapist. She is a pioneer of mental health services in Orange County, and was a founder and leader of Human Options for 35 years, providing mental heath services and transitional housing for victims of domestic abuse. She will be facilitating a new Grief Recovery Support Group at the Susi Q, beginning January 18th. The 10-week series is free, and will be offered on Thursdays from 3 – 4:30 p.m.

The Grief Recovery Support Group is part of Laguna Beach Seniors and the Susi Q’s outreach support. All ages – and all stages of grief (not necessarily recent loss) – are welcome to attend.

Powerlessness, grief and loneliness do not have to be endured alone.

“It’s a huge storm that overwhelms us,” Clecak says. “Grief, sadness, loss – and life and moments of joy can be connected over time.”

The 10-week structure will be based on individual participants. Many support groups are short-term, but Clecak says the ongoing support service may continue as they “explore it together and see what happens.”

This program, she explains, is about building support.

“We provide a safe opportunity to support each other, learn a set of tools [for coping] and walk out with a better set of tools.

“Loss of loved ones is a deep wound,” she says, but participants will “find and build support within a community of caring people.”

Participants are invited to learn new strategies for healing and creating meaning in life after losing a loved one, on Jan 18 at the Susi Q, 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.

For more information or to join the group, call (949) 715-8104.