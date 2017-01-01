A Note from Shaena and Lynette

Happy holidays to everyone – we hope that you have a great Christmas Day and that you enjoy plenty of good things to eat, much laughter in the air, and a boatload of love from friends and family.

And our sincere thoughts and prayers are with those of our readers who are dealing with grief and sadness during what would normally be a happy time for them.

As we mentioned, we’ll be rerunning some of our favorite features over the next few issues as we close in on the New Year.

In today’s issue, we have Dianne Russell’s encounter with Nestor; we feature Maggi Henrikson’s dining feature on new restaurant Slice; and we’re re-publishing a profile of Tom Joliet, the town’s beloved ukulele player.

We also feature a couple of Mary Hurlbut’s and Scott Brashier’s favorite photos.

Shaena and Stu: A Christmas past…

Next Tuesday’s issue will include a bumper crop of some of our most popular Laguna Life & People profiles, several restaurant reviews, and fun creature features.

All at Stu News – and so many members of the community – were terribly saddened by Stu’s illness and death this year. We miss him every day. We feel fortunate, though, that not one staff member has left the fold – loyalty to Stu, and Stu’s memory, run deep – which is exactly the legacy he hoped for, and which he certainly earned during his life. We love our Stu News team.

Our New Year’s issue will focus on Stu’s legacy and the news stories that hit the headlines in 2017

Our warmest wishes for a wonderful, festive week!

PS: About the Wienermobile and the Nutmobile photos, featured in our Tuesday edition: Reader Mary Hill solved the puzzle for us. She says, “They had been in the Laguna Niguel Christmas parade and I suspect were on their way to other fun venues.”