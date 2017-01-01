Laguna Presbyterian Church welcomes all this Christmas Eve

Laguna Presbyterian Church welcomes all to celebrate this 100th Christmas Eve at LPC. Candlelight Services this Sunday are at 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Rev. Dr. Jerry Tankersley will be preaching on Psalm 97, “Witness to the Light.”

Each service will conclude outside with our traditional candlelight singing of Silent Night around the crècheon the corner of Forest and Second Street.

The 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. services feature a Children’s Story in worship (with special guests) and then the children are invited to experience the living Bethlehem Village in Tankersley Hall.

Childcare in our Nursery will be available at both 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Music of the evening will be led by Chancel Bells at 2 p.m., Chancel Choir and Bells at 4 p.m.,and Chancel Choir and Praise Team at 7 p.m.

There is no childcare/infant care at the 7 p.m. service.

This Sunday morning, Dec 24, is also the 4th Sunday of Advent.Join in worship at 8:30 a.m.

Rev. Dr. Steve Sweet is preaching on Psalm 96.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is at 415 Forest Ave; phone is 949-494-7555.

Visit www.lagunapreschurch.org for more information.