Net-Works Christmas Eve breakfast for the homeless – come help serve (and eat)

Net-Works is inviting all residents to enjoy Christmas Eve breakfast and celebration with homeless friends who will perform carols and special music. The festivities will take place at the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, on Dec 24 at 9 a.m.

“Come to eat, come to serve,” says Net-Works’ founder, Don Sciortino.

Knapsacks filled with practical items will be handed out.

Want to donate toward a knapsack (filled with practical items) for our homeless friends?

Sciortino is asking for community help to provide 80 knapsacks. Each knapsack costs $35 to fill.

Those who would like to donate are asked to call Don at 949-328-7230 or visit www.net-workslb.org to donate via Pay Pal or send checks directly to Net-Works LB, 303 Broadway #107, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

Helping Hands from the Homeless is another project of Net-Works Laguna Beach.

To learn how you can get help from the homeless this holiday season, email Don at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .