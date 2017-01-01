Pucker up, no wait, don’t stand under that mistletoe

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

If you’ve ever stood under a bunch of mistletoe anticipating a kiss, you probably didn’t know you were standing under a partially parasitic plant (“hemiparasite” to be exact). As explained by the guide during a recent bird walk in James Dilley Preserve, the large clumps growing on the Sycamore trees that we saw were mistletoe.

Although mistletoe can grow on its own, it usually thrives on the branches or trunk of a tree, sending out roots that penetrate the tree and drain its nutrients. Sometimes, mistletoe can harm a tree and cause deformities in a tree’s branches, but usually it doesn’t kill its host. If the host dies, the mistletoe dies.

There are two types of mistletoe, but the one that is commonly used as a Christmas decoration is native to North America and grows on trees in the west. And the custom of using mistletoe to decorate houses at Christmas goes back a long way to the Druid and other pre-Christian traditions.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Peter J. Bryant

Mistletoe at James Dilley Preserve, easier to spot when trees are leafless

Beyond décor, and enticing one to kiss, mistletoe has had other strange and varied uses. In Europe, it was placed over house and stable doors to prevent the entrance of witches. And it was believed that oak mistletoe could put out fires. In the Middle Ages and later, branches of mistletoe were hung from ceilings to ward off evil spirits.

On the lighter and more romantic side, the tradition of holding it over someone’s head to ask for a kiss is associated with the Greek festival of Saturnalia and later with primitive marriage rites. It probably originated from two beliefs. One was that it has power to bestow fertility.

To further explain mistletoe’s association with smooching, in Scandinavia, it was considered a plant of peace, under which enemies could declare a truce or warring spouses would kiss and make-up. Later, the eighteenth-century English credited it with a magical name and called it a kissing ball.

So, if you have no witches or evil spirits to scare away or fires to put out or enemies with which to declare a truce, on second thought, go ahead and grab a bunch of mistletoe and pucker up. Come on, it’s tradition. Half-parasitic is not as bad as it sounds.