SIDS is thought the reason for the tragic death of five-week-old baby Catalina Raine Kollock

Last weekend, the Kollock family (Ryan & Teresa, children Jackson, Layla, Stella, and Scarlett) tragically lost their healthy five-week old baby daughter and sister Catalina Raine, seemingly from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), though the cause of her death may take months to determine.

On Saturday morning, when the little girl was found unresponsive, her parents immediately called 911. LBPD officers and paramedics attempted to revive Catalina and transported her to a nearby hospital, but the baby could not be revived.

The pain of this loss is unimaginable. The family is shocked, stunned and devastated.

Photo from GoFundMe page

The Kollock family in happier times

The family is well known in Laguna Beach. Ryan, a fitness trainer (Code Green Fitness) also coaches teams for all of his kids, baseball, basketball, soccer, and Teresa is always the team mom who volunteers at the kids’ school events.

The family has expressed its gratitude to the community and the responding emergency personnel, including the Fire Department, for all they have done to support them as they grieve the loss of their baby girl. They say they are especially grateful to the LBPD. (With donations from members of the LBPD, police officers took the four older children on a shopping spree to offer a little distraction and to give the parents time to cope with the necessary arrangements.)

Ryan supports their whole family, as Teresa stays home with their four older children. They know they have a long road ahead as they grieve their loss.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses and allow Ryan to have time off work to be at home with his family to grieve. Here is the link: www.gofundme.com/kollockfamily.

Research attempts to find the cause of SIDS

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, although more research is needed, it is currently believed that SIDS results when a baby’s body has difficulty regulating blood pressure, breathing, or temperature (or a combination of these things) because of an underlying vulnerability or developmental problem.

And this, from an article in The Atlantic, 07/03/2017, offers some hope that screening might be possible in the future: “… the underlying reasons for SIDS have remained a mystery, even after decades of study. That’s beginning to change. The latest research has dramatic implications for scientists’ understanding of SIDS, and hints at the distant possibility of a blood test that might be used to screen newborns for the syndrome.

“A [recent] study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences finds a substantial number of SIDS deaths appear to be linked to elevated serotonin, a chemical that helps regulate breathing and other functions. Researchers tested the blood of 61 babies whose deaths were characterized as SIDS and found that nearly one-third of them had increased levels of the neurotransmitter in their blood.”