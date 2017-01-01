Skip the Straw Campaign on Jan 7 reminds eateries of danger of single-use straws to ocean creatures

On Sunday, Jan 7, kids and adults will walk together in downtown Laguna Beach to alert restaurants to the harm caused by single-use straws. Local eateries will be approached and asked to participate in the Ridley the Seal™ “Skip the Straw” campaign.

The Ridley the Seal character was created by locals Allison Hushek and her five-year-old son, Adrian, to draw attention to this cause. In Nov, the campaign launch was awarded the 2017 Giving Tuesday prize by the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. Ridley the Seal was lovingly named after the famous olive ridley sea turtle that had a plastic straw painfully removed from its nostril.

“If a city as large as Seattle can work together to ban plastic straws, Laguna Beach can do it, too,” said Allison Hushek. “It’s about educating the public so they make better decisions to not use a straw, or opt for a reusable straw made out of stainless steel, bamboo or glass.”

Photo by Vanessa Stump

Ridley the Seal wants you to get rid of your plastic straws!

The walk begins at 11 a.m. near The Grove on Forest Ave in the Lumberyard Mall, wind down Forest Ave toward PCH, and head back up Ocean Ave, ending around Anastasia Café. During the event, The Water Warriors will deliver the message to restaurateurs that plastic straws pollute our oceans, are not recyclable and not biodegradable. Five hundred million single-use straws are used in the US every day and take 200 years to break down. When they do, it results in tiny toxic particles, which are ingested by sea animals and fish.

For further information, contact Allison Hushek, @ridley_the_seal