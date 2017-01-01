Cora Kasperski proves she’s a cut above – and brings a Sword back to Laguna Fitness

Cora Kasperski, owner of Laguna Fitness, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary and new location at 1999 S Coast Highway, has just reached a new pinnacle in a remarkable career in fitness by winning her first “sword” – the All-Round Award for Figure at Excalibur 2017, a leading pro-qualifier fitness competition held in Los Angeles on Dec 9.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cora Kasperski takes the Sword and other top honors at Excalibur 2017

In addition to this triumph, 50-year old Cora also took home first place trophies in 35+ and 40+ Figures, demonstrating her dominance by competing with and defeating top-level fitness competitors 15 years her junior.

Although she began competing in fitness almost 25 years ago, it is only in the past several years that Cora has returned to the competitive stage and reached this new level of success. Why now? Well, according to Cora, as she approached her 50th birthday realized that she still had more to prove, and that thought alone put her on the path to new rewards and recognition.

While she has accomplished a lot in just two years of intense work, Cora says there is much more to achieve: “I am just getting started,” she says. “It feels great to compete against top athletes that are so much younger and still come out on top. It gives me the confidence and the desire to reach for new heights.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Cora Kasperski training one of her clients, Peirina Danisi, at Laguna Fitness

Cora’s first sword now hangs proudly in Laguna Fitness – an inspiration to both her and her clients and a reminder that with determination and consistency, great things are possible.