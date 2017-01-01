City Manager’s Update

Congratulations to Laguna Beach Police Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock - Jordan has been elected by his Emergency Manager peers to lead the Orange County Emergency Management Organization (OCEMO) as the Chair in 2018. OCEMO consists of over 120 Orange County agencies including county, cities, school districts, special districts, etc.

The organization mission is “To promote, facilitate, and support the County-wide effort to prepare for, mitigate against, respond to, and recover from disasters.”

Laguna Beach Police Corporal Cornelius Ashton to Receive the Prestigious and Coveted Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) 2018 Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate - Corporal Ashton was selectedfor his ongoing commitment, support and contribution in helping to eliminate hate and prejudice.

His efforts have been instrumental in promoting acceptance and in welcoming diversity within our community, and his unwavering dedication to fighting hatred and bigotry. He will be honored on March 13 at the ADL awards luncheon.

Community and Susi Q Center Closed - The Community & Susi Q Center will be closed Sat, Dec 23, through Sun, Jan 7, for annual building maintenance. No classes or programs will be held during this time. However, Community Services staff will be available Dec 26-28 and January 2-4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Dec 29 and Jan 6, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Center to assist with class registrations, wedding permits, professional photo permits, etc.

Transit Holiday Schedule – Late Service on New Years’ Eve - On New Years’ Eve, no need to drive to your festivities, trolleys will be running late so we can take you! Trolleys will be following a modified schedule below for the Christmas and New Years’ Holiday shown below.

Sunday, Dec 24 – 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 and January 1 – No Service

Sunday, Dec. 31 – 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

For detailed schedule information please visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolley

Holiday Street Sweeping Schedule - There will be no street sweeping performed on Christmas Day, Monday Dec 25, and parking restrictions will not be enforced. On New Year’s Day, Monday Jan 1, street sweeping and parking enforcement will only occur in commercial areas. For more information, please contact Senior Fleet Maintenance Supervisor, Austin Comp at (949) 464-6637.

Heisler Park Bench Painting -Beginning this week, 37 wooden benches at Heisler Park are being sanded and repainted. The project is expected to be completed by Fri, Jan 5. The project is being done in phases so that most of the benches will be available for the public at all times. For more information, please contact Maintenance Supervisor, Wayne Chintala at (949) 464-6644.

Wilson Street Closure - On Jan 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Laguna Beach Unified School District will close northbound Wilson Street between Saint Ann’s Drive and El Bosque for slope maintenance at Laguna Beach High School. Northbound traffic on Wilson Street will be detoured to Saint Ann’s Drive to Catalina and back to El Bosque. Southbound traffic on Wilson Street will not be impacted. For questions, please contact Ryan Zajda of the Laguna Beach Unified School District at (949) 497-7700 Ext. 5213.

City Hall Exhibitions - Selections from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection are currently on display at City Hall. Pat Sparkuhl, Curator of the Festival’s Permanent Collection, selected works illustrating the diversity of the artists and artwork from early 1900’s to present day. The exhibition will be on display through Jan 19.

Spark of Love Toy Drive - The Laguna Beach Fire Department is proud to again participate in the annual “Spark of Love” toy drive. This event is currently under way and goes through Sunday, Dec 24. All four of the City’s fire stations will be accepting new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for disadvantaged children in our County. The City’s fire stations are located at 501 Forest Avenue, 285 Agate Street, 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd., and 31646 2nd Avenue. For questions, please contact Fire Administration at (949) 497-0700.

Holiday Trash Collection and Tree Recycling - For the weeks of Dec 25 and Jan 1, residential and commercial trash collection will be delayed by one day. Waste Management will collect and recycle holiday trees on the regular collection days at no charge starting on Tues, Dec 26, through Tues, Jan 16. Please visit the city’s website www.lagunabeachcity.net/recycling for more information.

Field Maintenance and Closures - Riddle Field is currently closed until Jan 29, and Alta Laguna Field is now closed until Jan 8, for annual maintenance and turf renovations. Questions, please call Alexis Braun, Senior Recreation Supervisor at (949) 497-0762.

Happy holidays!