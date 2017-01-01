Print | Email

This New Year’s Eve, it’s a full house with three stages of live music at Mozambique

Every New Year’s Eve, Mozambique has always offered great live music on its main stage and the largest prix fixe menu in town. This year, both the prix fixe menu and live music have expanded.

Chef Braulio is offering two prix fixe menus seatings, with the first from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., for $80, and the second from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Whether you dine early or later, enjoy a cornucopia of best-selling choices that include Shrimp & Lobster Bisque, Chilean Sea Bass, Steak & Lobster, Cioppino, Rack of Lamb and more.  

Click on photo for a larger image

Filet and lobster - yum

The second Mozambique seating, priced at just $120, includes the prix fixe menu, your table reserved all evening long, a midnight bubbly toast and three live music stages to roam between.

Enjoy Hollywood’s great Francois Dean & Friends on the Main Stage; Justin Abram’s rock and blues style in the Durban Room (Laguna’s only speakeasy); and DJ J Money’s energetic mixes of rock, hip-hop, R&B, funk and more on our Boma Room stage. Patrons interested in the live music party only, pay a $20 cover after 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mozambiqueoc.com or call at  (949) 715- 7777 to reserve.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.