This New Year’s Eve, it’s a full house with three stages of live music at Mozambique

Every New Year’s Eve, Mozambique has always offered great live music on its main stage and the largest prix fixe menu in town. This year, both the prix fixe menu and live music have expanded.

Chef Braulio is offering two prix fixe menus seatings, with the first from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., for $80, and the second from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Whether you dine early or later, enjoy a cornucopia of best-selling choices that include Shrimp & Lobster Bisque, Chilean Sea Bass, Steak & Lobster, Cioppino, Rack of Lamb and more.

Filet and lobster - yum

The second Mozambique seating, priced at just $120, includes the prix fixe menu, your table reserved all evening long, a midnight bubbly toast and three live music stages to roam between.

Enjoy Hollywood’s great Francois Dean & Friends on the Main Stage; Justin Abram’s rock and blues style in the Durban Room (Laguna’s only speakeasy); and DJ J Money’s energetic mixes of rock, hip-hop, R&B, funk and more on our Boma Room stage. Patrons interested in the live music party only, pay a $20 cover after 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mozambiqueoc.com or call at (949) 715- 7777 to reserve.