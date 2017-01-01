FOA Permanent Art Collection selections on show at City Hall until Jan 19

The Festival of Arts presents “Selections from the Collection” at Laguna Beach City Hall now through Jan 18. Pat Sparkuhl, Curator of the Festival’s Permanent Collection, selected works illustrating the diversity of the artists and artwork from early 1900’s to present day. The exhibition will be on display through Jan 19.

The exhibition incorporates art by Kathy Jones

Comprised of pieces from the Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection, the display features early Laguna Beach paintings from the early 1900s as well recent acquisitions by the Festival of Arts. “Selections from the Collection” showcases both classical and contemporary works in a variety of media.

Artworks include “Homework” by Kathy Jones, “Mandala” by Mariana Nelson, “Queen of Hearts” by Vinita Voogd, “To His Glory” by George Gibson, “Saddleback” by Frank Cuprien, “Color Symphony” by Joane Cromwell, and the newest addition to the Festival’s collection, “Lighter than Air” a photograph by Jacques Garnier.

The Festival’s collection, made up of over 1,150 pieces, is composed of an eclectic mix of two-dimensional and three-dimensional work that date back to the early 1900s.

The Festival of Arts Permanent Collection, expanded annually through purchases and donations, includes painting, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, glass, photography, mixed media, furniture and jewelry that reflect the uniqueness and diversity that is synonymous with the Festival of Arts and the region surrounding it.