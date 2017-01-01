What was that? A SpaceX launch, it turns out…but like clouds, the sight offered a range of interpretations
Thanks to our readers for these great images. Stu News offers some possibilities that might have occurred to viewers, though now we know that Friday night phenomenon was in fact a SpaceX rocket streaking through the twilight sky.
Cosmic jellyfish?
Photo by Pam Boyd
Extraterrestrial tadpole?
Photo by Jill Doran
Frankenstein’s other monster, shocked alive?
Photo by Scott Borthwick
Sonic Santa?
Photo by Howard Hills
Ghost of a gray whale?
Photo by Scott Trimble
Dementor (of Harry Potter fame?)
Photo by Maggi Henrikson
Click on photos for larger images