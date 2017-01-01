What was that? A SpaceX launch, it turns out…but like clouds, the sight offered a range of interpretations

Thanks to our readers for these great images. Stu News offers some possibilities that might have occurred to viewers, though now we know that Friday night phenomenon was in fact a SpaceX rocket streaking through the twilight sky.

Cosmic jellyfish?

Photo by Pam Boyd

Extraterrestrial tadpole?

Photo by Jill Doran

Frankenstein’s other monster, shocked alive?

Photo by Scott Borthwick

Sonic Santa?

Photo by Howard Hills

Ghost of a gray whale?

Photo by Scott Trimble

Dementor (of Harry Potter fame?)

Photo by Maggi Henrikson

Click on photos for larger images