Print | Email

What was that? A SpaceX launch, it turns out…but like clouds, the sight offered a range of interpretations

Thanks to our readers for these great images. Stu News offers some possibilities that might have occurred to viewers, though now we know that Friday night phenomenon was in fact a SpaceX rocket streaking through the twilight sky.

Cosmic jellyfish?

Photo by Pam Boyd

Extraterrestrial tadpole?

Photo by Jill Doran

Frankenstein’s other monster, shocked alive?

Photo by Scott Borthwick

Sonic Santa?

Photo by Howard Hills

Ghost of a gray whale?

Photo by Scott Trimble

Dementor (of Harry Potter fame?)

Photo by Maggi Henrikson

Click on photos for larger images

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.