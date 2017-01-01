Jordan Villwock, LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator, elected by peers to lead OCEMO

Laguna Beach Police Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock has been elected by his Emergency Manager peers to lead the Orange County Emergency Management Organization (OCEMO) as the Chair in 2018.

OCEMO consists of more than 120 Orange County agencies including county, cities, school districts, special districts, etc.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Jordan Villwock is ready for any emergency

The organization’s mission is “To promote, facilitate, and support the County-wide effort to prepare for, mitigate against, respond to, and recover from disasters.”

“This is definitely an honor to be elected by my peers!” Villwock tells Stu News. “2017 was a year full of unprecedented disasters throughout California and the nation, and it further supports the need for communities to take preparedness seriously.

“I am looking forward to leading the Orange County Emergency Managers Organization in 2018 and ensuring collaboration takes place between all levels of government (local, county, and state) and maybe even more importantly, that we listen to one another,” he adds.