LB Police Corporal Cornelius Ashton will receive the prestigious and coveted Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) 2018 Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate.

Corporal Ashton was selected for his ongoing commitment, support and contribution in helping to eliminate hate and prejudice.

Corporal Cornelius Ashton

His efforts have been instrumental in promoting acceptance and in welcoming diversity within our community, and his unwavering dedication to fighting hatred and bigotry. He will be honored on March 13 at the ADL awards luncheon.