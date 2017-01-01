Print | Email

LBPD’s Corporal Cornelius Ashton will receive coveted ADL 2018 Helene & Joseph Sherwood Prize

LB Police Corporal Cornelius Ashton will receive the prestigious and coveted Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) 2018 Helene and Joseph Sherwood Prize for Combating Hate.

Corporal Ashton was selected for his ongoing commitment, support and contribution in helping to eliminate hate and prejudice. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Corporal Cornelius Ashton

His efforts have been instrumental in promoting acceptance and in welcoming diversity within our community, and his unwavering dedication to fighting hatred and bigotry. He will be honored on March 13 at the ADL awards luncheon.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie, Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.