All things bright and beautiful, all things great and small…Christmas evening on the beach in Laguna

Photos by MARY HURLBUT

A sense of wonder: Small child, great big ocean

Joy in a new toy on a sun-burnished beach

Happiness is a small thrown ball, returned

The sun’s brightness gradually fades, spreading a glow over the ocean

Mary captures images great and small, bright and beautiful, on Christmas evening 2017