El Morro Elementary Peer Assistance and Leadership gives back to local residents 

El Morro Elementary Peer Assistance and Leadership (PAL) students had an amazing opportunity to give back to local residents recently. During the monthly Character Counts Funday Monday lunch time activity, students in grades 1st-5th assembled “Blessing bags” that contained a few basic essentials (i.e. toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, comb, granola bar, wet wipes, and a handmade uplifting note of encouragement) for the Friendship Shelter.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

PAL students assembled “Blessing Bags” to give out to local residents at the Friendship Shelter

All felt fortunate to be surrounded by ocean views while the PAL students were able to pass out hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and “Blessing Bags” to residents at the Friendship Shelter on Pacific Coast Highway. 

This life-altering volunteer experience has not only positively impacted the warm-hearted youth filling them with empathy for others, but has helped spread holiday cheer to those in need during the holiday season.

