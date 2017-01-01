Glennwood Housing Foundation launches G-Force with T-shirts to aid Puerto Rico’s hurricane victims

Glennwood announces their formal outreach program, G-Force – Glennwood, A Force for Good, which will aid victims of the Puerto Rico hurricane.

Janet Parsons of Glennwood says, “You may remember Glennwood Residents this summer on their fundraising walk from Heisler Park through Laguna as they greeted businesses along the way ending up at the Farmers’ Market to enjoy a host of treats. Funds raised from their annual sponsored walk and a grant from the Ebell Club of Laguna Beach were used for recreation and art programs and to expand Glennwood Residents’ outreach program. Glennwood residents are at it again!”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Glennwood residents during downtown fundraiser walk

In late Sept, teaming up with the T-Shirt Company “Rush Order Tees,” Glennwood purchased another bundle of shirts on a special day where five percent of all purchases were donated to the Red Cross for hurricane disaster relief. The new shirts were printed with “Hugs From Laguna” and are making their way to Puerto Rico.

Janet says, “Puerto Rico has a special place in our hearts as it is home to one of our resident’s family.”

Joe Felice, Content Manager of Rush Order Tees, offers Janet praise, “Glennwood Housing Foundation is a remarkable organization. What really stands out about your organization, beyond your mission, is the centrality of community. The idea of building connections, and actually making personal relationships, is what we hope to do through something as simple as t-shirts. We’re thrilled to participate in this exceptional program. For your help, we would like to donate more shirts to your order.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

(l-r) Faith Manners, Glennwood’s Chief Operating Officer, Andy, resident, and Rachel Landers, Assistant Director of Glennwood

Locals will see Glennwood residents out and about in Laguna Beach as they continue to serve their community and those in need, and they just might be wearing their new G-Force T-Shirts.

To make a year-end donation to Glennwood, go to: https://glennwoodhousingfoundation.ticketspice.com/donation.

For information on the Hurricane Relief article Glennwood’s involvement, go to:www.rushordertees.com/blog/hurricane-relief.

Rush Order Tees Blog about Glennwood - section “All Hands on Deck”

www.rushordertees.com/blog/hurricanerelief-funding/#more-10738.

