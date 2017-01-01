Making New Year’s resolutions is easy—but what does it take to keep them?

Written by Marion K. Jacobs, Ph.D.

According to US News, 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February. Maybe that’s true for the rest of the country, but I think most Lagunans who want to make a lifestyle change in 2018 can beat those odds. We have smarts, determination, and lots of supportive community services.

Having spent much of my career as a psychologist helping people change, here’s my take on some other important ingredients for turning your New Year’s resolution into an actual change of behavior.

Much as we would all like personal change to happen quickly, painlessly and without too much hard work, that’s not reality. Successful personal change involves a process that takes time, a plan you’ve thought through carefully to guide you each step of the way—including how you’re going to handle obstacles you’re likely to confront and keep working at your new behavior however imperfectly things are going, fine-tuning your performance with more practice, until you’ve finally got things where you want them. Friends and family who support the change you’re trying to make can be a great help, especially when your spirits may be flagging.

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight, join eHarmony, go back to school, get out of an impossible relationship, change jobs, eat healthier, be more assertive—whatever change you think will make your life happier—you have to ply the road to that happy ending, not just daydream about it.

But think about it. If change came easily, you would have made the change already, no need for a New Year’s resolution. So yes, this New Year’s resolution of yours will take work, but you can do it. You’ve made other changes in your life. You can make this one too. Remember to keep your sense of humor, work for progress not perfection, use loving kindness not self-criticism to motivate yourself, and generously pat yourself on the back for effort.

Once you’ve worked out your detailed plan, preferably in writing, just like an actor with a new script, the next step is rehearsal. Mentally go through the plan step by step. Picture yourself as you want to eventually look and sound. Think what obstacles are likely to arise and plan how you will confront each one without getting overly discouraged. Envision yourself moving day-by-day as you implement your plan, one step at a time. If the type of change you’re after lends itself, talk to a mirror and practice what you want to say, or what body language you want to project.

Fulfilling your New Year’s resolution is unlearning an old habit and putting a new one in its place—not very different from learning any other kind of habit, say driving on the opposite side of the road in Ireland. You can start with baby steps, but you need to start. “I’ll look for a job when I feel less depressed” doesn’t cut it.

One of the most important things I can tell you is to expect emotional resistance when you’re making a difficult change of behavior. A voice in your head keeps telling you that you can’t or shouldn’t do it. Emotional resistance to change is perfectly normal. Resistance, along with excuses we make for not moving on our New Year’s resolution, is a form of fear. Fear that changing is too risky, too painful, or that while others may do what we wish we could, it’s simply not in our DNA, or not in our “personality” to be capable of it.

Resistant feelings are why 80 percent of resolutions fizzle out by February. Some people flat out, but unnecessarily, throw in the towel and give up on the idea of changing. Others decide they’ll wait until they feel ready before starting. Just like prematurely throwing in the towel, waiting to feel ready is exactly the wrong thing to do. Successful change requires taking action before, not after you feel ready. The challenge is learning to manage resistant feelings and move forward in spite of them.

The fact of the matter is, those feelings that resist change are just feelings, not facts, not verifiable reality. Most of these feelings are untested, unsupported, highly inaccurate ideas, stories we’ve created for ourselves about what’s real or what’s possible. It’s hard to defy such feelings because they seem so believable. But understanding that however powerful, feelings are still just feelings, often not factual, helps a lot. Unless the feeling relates to an objectively verifiable threat, it’s not dangerous to go against them.

I wish you all a very Happy New Year, along with my best wishes for fulfilling your 2018 New Year’s resolution.

Marion K. Jacobs, Ph.D. is a clinical psychologist in Laguna Beach, Adjunct Professor Emerita at UCLA, and the author of Take-Charge Living: How to Recast Your Role in Life…One Scene at a Time